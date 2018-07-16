× Car hits two people, crashes into Mentor Walmart

MENTOR, Ohio– Police are investigating after a car crashed into the side of the Mentor Walmart Monday afternoon, injuring three people.

Witnesses said the Chevrolet Malibu appeared to be going about 25 to 30 mph when it hit two people standing outside the store entrance before crashing into a cement wall around 12:30 p.m.

Mentor Fire Department Deputy Chief Ron Zak said a woman with serious injuries was taken to the hospital in critical condition and a man transported with minor injuries.

Zak said the driver was alert and conscious, but was also transported to a local hospital.