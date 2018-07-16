Ashtabula County authorities investigate woman’s suspicious disappearance

ASHTABULA, Ohio– The Ashtabula county Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who disappeared last week.

Rand Hilal Al Dulaimi, 23, of Ashtabula, was reported missing by family on July 11. She was last seen at a house on Ninevah Road in Saybrook Township two days earlier.

The sheriff’s office said she disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Al Dulaimi is 5 foot 5 and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office at 440-576-0055.