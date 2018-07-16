Another hot, humid day with afternoon storms possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are starting the work week with hot and humid conditions, but we will soon be getting a break from the abnormally-hot air. A cold front is moving into Northeast Ohio later today, bringing the chance of scattered storms for most of Northeast Ohio.

Here's the forecast: Hot and Humid/partly sunny to start the day. Scattered storms this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90°.

The Fox 8 Hour Forecast:



At first the shower and storm activity will be spotty but then as the cold front approaches late day into the evening they’ll become more widespread.

For tonight: We can see another round of storms/rain with humid conditions. Temps will be around 65-70 degrees.

We could have a few lingering showers around early Tuesday morning, otherwise, clouds will gradually decrease and more pleasant air mass moves in.

**More on the forecast here**