Wounded Ohio Army hero moves into his new smart home

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio – An Ohio Army Captain who lost both legs while deployed in Afghanistan has a brand new, state-of-the-art home, thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Captain Nick Vogt grew up near Shelby, attended the United States Military Academy at West Point and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2011. He stepped on an IED, losing both legs at the hips, suffering severe brain injury and developed a seizure disorder.

The Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program built him, his wife and his son a specially-adapted smart home in Richland County. They broke ground last September and on Saturday, July 14, the Vogts moved into the home.

The home features special features for Nick, including extra wide hallways and a shower with a lit-down platform.

Actor Gary Sinise did not attend the home dedication because he wanted the Vogts to be the center of attention. He did send a letter though, which was read at the ceremony. “It has been my great privilege to have played a part in supporting this effort to restore your independence, and to help empower you to move forward in all the great things that lie ahead,” Sinise wrote, in part. “Enjoy this wonderful day. May God bless you always.”