Two men killed, woman injured in shooting on I-90 at W 117th; no arrests made

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Cleveland police released additional information Sunday morning into a deadly shooting on I-90 at W 117th Street Saturday night.

Officers responded to the scene at around 7:20 p.m.

Police said the two people killed, both men in their 20s, were located with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a Chevy.

A third victim, a 24-year-old woman, who was grazed by a bullet, was located a short distance away at W. 127/Franklin; she was driving a separate vehicle. She was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

An investigation has revealed that a gray vehicle pulled up next to the Chevy on the exit ramp and the occupant or occupants fired multiple rounds into the victims' vehicle.

The woman's vehicle was on the exit ramp near the Chevy.

The suspect vehicle took off following the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

