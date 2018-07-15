Sweet! National Ice Cream Day deals
How sweet is this? It’s National Ice Cream Day and some places are really sweetening the day with deals.
Here’s the scoop:
DAIRY QUEEN: Free small Blizzard® treat when you download the app and register for an account. **More info, here**
BASKIN-ROBBINS: When you download the mobile app, you get a free scoop.
Baskin-Robbins says its new FreakShakes are available starting today at a BR near you!
COLD STONE CREAMERY: They are offering a FREE $10 eGift with the purchase of $30 in Gift Cards online! This offer will only be good on July 15.
WHOLE FOODS MARKET: Get two of any Ben & Jerry’s or Talenti pints for $6.
SAM’S CLUB: The ICEE float will be available for free sampling on July 15 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m; Sam’s Club says just look for the demo cart in your local club to get a free sample. And if the small sample doesn’t satisfy your sweet tooth, you can purchase a 20-ounce ICEE float at the café for only $0.99! *Locate a Sam’s Club*
PETSMART: Don’t forget the four-foots! Stop by any PetSmart with a PetsHotel during store hours today to get a free ice cream for your pup. **More info, here**