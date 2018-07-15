× Sweet! National Ice Cream Day deals

How sweet is this? It’s National Ice Cream Day and some places are really sweetening the day with deals.

Here’s the scoop:

DAIRY QUEEN: Free small Blizzard® treat when you download the app and register for an account. **More info, here**

#NationalIceCreamDay is Sunday.

Dairy Queen serves sundaes.

No further comment — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) July 14, 2018

I am a free small DQ BLIZZARD treat and when you download and register the new DQ® App, I will be yours. Download now! https://t.co/mQ64S3bHt9 pic.twitter.com/ssyrRgeqjf — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) July 5, 2018

BASKIN-ROBBINS: When you download the mobile app, you get a free scoop.

Baskin-Robbins says its new FreakShakes are available starting today at a BR near you!

NEW FreakShakes are both ridiculous and delicious. They’re Deliculous. Ridilicious…Whatever, they are the best! pic.twitter.com/ikCXN8JSvJ — Baskin-Robbins (@BaskinRobbins) July 13, 2018

COLD STONE CREAMERY: They are offering a FREE $10 eGift with the purchase of $30 in Gift Cards online! This offer will only be good on July 15.

In honor of National Ice Cream Day we are offering a FREE $10 eGift with the purchase of $30 in Gift Cards online! This offer will only be good on July 15th, so don’t miss your chance. Order here: https://t.co/Sr0Hn5MhlL pic.twitter.com/Y3FP6r6pwG — Cold Stone Creamery (@ColdStone) July 13, 2018

WHOLE FOODS MARKET: Get two of any Ben & Jerry’s or Talenti pints for $6.

SAM’S CLUB: The ICEE float will be available for free sampling on July 15 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m; Sam’s Club says just look for the demo cart in your local club to get a free sample. And if the small sample doesn’t satisfy your sweet tooth, you can purchase a 20-ounce ICEE float at the café for only $0.99! *Locate a Sam’s Club*

PETSMART: Don’t forget the four-foots! Stop by any PetSmart with a PetsHotel during store hours today to get a free ice cream for your pup. **More info, here**