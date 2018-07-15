× Stark County Sheriff identifies victim in hit-and-run fatality

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Stark County Sheriff’s office has released the identity of the victim in a fatal hit-and-run accident Saturday evening.

Sheriff’s deputies were called out to Mapleton St. SE and Dalemont Ave. SE at 11:15 p.m. after someone saw a woman on the side of the road there. She has been identified as Brianna Marie Lilly, 30. She had been walking in the area when she was hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Lilly died from her injuries there.

Investigators report that they have identified the driver of the vehicle involved. Criminal charges are expected, and their investigation continues.