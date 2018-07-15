Sister speaks out about shooting death of brother on I-90

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - "Andre was kind of quiet, but he always smiled."

Cassandra McDonald, the head of the Euclid NAACP, confirmed to Fox 8 that her brother, 35-year-old Andre Williams, was shot and killed along with his friend in their car on the West 117th exit ramp from I-90 Saturday.

She says she wishes she could hug her brother one more time.

"I can't feel him. I can't talk to him. I could not even be there with him in his death. I'm his big sister and I always protected my brother, but I couldn't this time."

McDonald told Fox 8 that Andre was overjoyed about the recent birth of his baby boy and was looking forward to his wedding. She also said that Andre was shot in the neck during a disagreement 9 years ago - and at one point was pronounce dead - but survived.

"He was a miracle in a lot of ways, because there's no way he should have been living then."

Amazingly, Cassandra's strong faith allows her to consider forgiveness, but not yet.

"I'm not in a place for forgiveness. The relationship I have with my God, I know that I will forgive them, because somewhere along the line, something happened to them emotionally."

She wants the killer or killers off the streets as soon as possible.

"I'm hoping police can bring them in. I'm hoping police can find them."

Cleveland police are still searching for the killer and a motive.

