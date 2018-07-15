Medina police: 6-month-old baby dies after being left in hot car

MEDINA, Ohio — The Medina Police Department is investigating the death of a baby who police say was left inside a car as temperatures soared to 90 degrees on Saturday.

At around 2:15 p.m., the City of Medina Safety Forces responded to an unresponsive child in a car at Mellert Park.

The 6-month-old baby girl was taken to Medina Hospital, where efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, according to a press release from Medina police.

Lt. Dave Birckbichler with Medina police told FOX 8, based on conversations with the family, the child was left in the car for two-and-half hours.

Medina County Prosecutor Forrest Thompson says he spoke with police officials on the matter. He says his office is now waiting for results from the coroner’s office.

It could be several weeks before the coroner’s office is finished with the investigation.

