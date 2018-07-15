Just lovely: Royal Family releases official portraits of Prince Louis’ christening

LONDON – William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released official photographs from Prince Louis’ christening on Monday 9th July.

The photographs were taken by Matt Holyoak at Clarence House, following the ceremony:

The service for Prince Louis was attended by guests including Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan.

Louis’s siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, also watched the ceremony at The Chapel Royal in St. James’s Palace.

Kate’s parents and siblings were also there, including her sister Pippa Middleton, who is pregnant. Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip didn’t attend.

Louis was dressed in a cream, frilly lace royal christening gown — a replica of the intricate robe made for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter in 1841.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby welcomed the royals at the entrance to the chapel.

The royal couple also named six close friends and family members to be godparents to Prince Louis, who was born in April.

