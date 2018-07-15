House fire in Munson Township: Family gets out of home okay; firefighters rescue pup

MUNSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Munson Fire Department battled a house fire Sunday morning.

They were called to a home on Bean Road shortly before 9 a.m.

The fire appears to have started on the deck and then moved to the home; thankfully, the residents were all able to get out of the home and no one was hurt.

Crews were able to find the family’s dog in the home and rescue her.

The fire department posted photos to its Facebook page and said they were able to limit the fire damage.

They want to thank mutual aid crews in Chardon, Chester and Hambden Fire Departments for helping them.