× Hamilton starts at Playhouse Square this week! $10 ticket lottery information

CLEVELAND — The popular musical Hamilton comes to Playhouse Square beginning this Tuesday, July 17.

A digital lottery for $10 tickets to see the very first show on Tuesday started today. **See how to enter, below** There will be 37 orchestra tickets sold for every Cleveland performance at that price.

And, there will be a new lottery two days before each performance.

Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

The lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9 a.m. the day prior to the performance.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11 a.m. the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. ET the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

Hamilton, which is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, will play at the KeyBank State Theatre from July 17-August 26.

*More info including about tickets, here*