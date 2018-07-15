Hamilton starts at Playhouse Square this week! $10 ticket lottery information
CLEVELAND — The popular musical Hamilton comes to Playhouse Square beginning this Tuesday, July 17.
A digital lottery for $10 tickets to see the very first show on Tuesday started today. **See how to enter, below** There will be 37 orchestra tickets sold for every Cleveland performance at that price.
And, there will be a new lottery two days before each performance.
- Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).
- You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.
- The lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9 a.m. the day prior to the performance.
- Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11 a.m. the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).
- No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.
- Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.
- Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
- Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. ET the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance are forfeited.
- Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.
Hamilton, which is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, will play at the KeyBank State Theatre from July 17-August 26.
