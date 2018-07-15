Fighting violence with love: Akron church breaks ground on new playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- A groundbreaking was held Sunday in Akron for a new playground.

Providence Baptist Church on Madison Avenue is hoping to help improve the neighborhood, which has been no stranger to violence including homicides over the years.

“We plan to have the community help us build it,” Pastor Vince Peterson told FOX 8's Peggy Gallek. “We need to have something for the kids here. There are no playgrounds around here.”

On Sunday, Pastor Peterson joined dozens of community members and others including Congressman Tim Ryan as they broke ground.

They have raised nearly all of the $35,000 needed to build the playground.

