Baby girl dies in Medina after being left in car for more than 2 hours

Medina, O.H. – The Medina Police Department says a 6-month-old baby girl died Saturday after she was left in a hot car for more than two hours.

Around 2:15 p.m. City of Medina Safety Forces responded to an unresponsive child at Ray Mellert Park. The baby was taken to Medina Hospital but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

“It hits home you know? I’ve got a three-year-old a 20-month-old and we’ve got a newborn on the way and it’s just heart wrenching you know, gut wrenching,” said Craig Gliva, a dad of two little girls who was at the park Sunday afternoon with his family.

The temperature in Medina on Saturday reached above 91 degrees at 2:00 p.m. According to the Centers for Disease Control the temperature in a hot car can rise nearly 20 degrees in just 10 minutes.

The CDC also says cracking or leaving the windows open does not do enough to cool the car down.

Experts also suggest leaving a stuffed animal in the child’s car seat. When they are buckled in, move the animal to the front with the driver as a reminder that the child is in the back seat.

“First thing is to go in the backseat and get my kids, make sure they’re good, get their sippy cups and head onto wherever we’re going,” explained Amanda Dunlevy, a mom who was at the park with her two children on Sunday.

According to the National Organization KidandCars.org, the infant in Medina is the first child to die in a hot car this year in Ohio

Police have not identified the child. The Medina County Prosecutor is investigating and is now waiting for results from the coroner’s office.

It could be several weeks before the coroner’s office is finished with the investigation.