Another day near 90 with a popup shower, thunderstorm possible

CLEVELAND - 92° Saturday marked the 10th day this year we’ve been 90°+!

This morning sports temps in the mid 70s on average. There is a slight chance (20%) of a shower or thunderstorm.

Here's the 8 hour forecast:



Today it’ll be partly to mostly cloudy, but that won’t stop our temperatures from climbing to around 90 in the afternoon. It’ll feel more like the mid 90s when you factor in the humidity. Stay cool!

There’s a risk of a few pop-up showers and storms during the heat of the day and then chances diminish around sunset.

A better shot of rain arrives Monday afternoon as cold front approaches. Stay tuned, parts of the area are in a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms.