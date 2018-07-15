Another 90 degree day on the way!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The evening storms and soakers in our southern counties have diminished and so have our rain chances tonight. A few clouds remain and it’ll be another muggy, mild night with temperatures once again only dropping into the low 70’s.

Sunday marked the 11th day this year we’ve been 90°+! We could possibly tack on another one Monday! Highs are expected to reach around 90 degrees before the showers and storms develop late day.

At first the shower and storm activity will be spotty but then as the cold front approaches late day into the evening they’ll become more widespread. We could have a few lingering showers around early Tuesday morning, otherwise, clouds will gradually decrease and more pleasant air mass moves in.