Warren police investigate disturbing animal abuse video, arrest alleged suspect on unrelated warrant

WARREN, Ohio – Police are working with authorities in Stark County to investigate a disturbing case of animal cruelty after a video and pictures of a man skinning a pit bull surfaced on social media.

A Warren police official confirms to the Fox 8 I-Team that detectives are investigating the case and say they arrested a Stark County man who is alleged to be the person in the video.

No charges have been filed yet in regards to the video, officials said.

The man was arrested Saturday afternoon on an outstanding warrant on an unrelated case. He is currently being held in the Trumbull County jail.

“This is a very disturbing case and we are investigating,” said Traci Timko-Sabau, an assistant Warren city law director.

She said Warren Detectives Mike Altiere and Brian Crites have been working on the case since Friday evening when the video was sent to the police department.

“We believe this incident happened in Stark County several weeks ago but has just come to the attention of law enforcement,” Timko-Sabau said. She added the suspect was staying in Warren when he was arrested.

The man’s outstanding warrant was out of the city of Louisville in Stark County , officials said.

Saba-Timko said Altiere and Crites will be working with investigators in Stark County on Monday to determine if and where any additional charges should be filed.