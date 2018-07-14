Warm and muggy for the evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - This evening remains muggy and warm.

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for our area. It’s best to fill-up your gas and mow your lawns after 8 PM. Clouds will keep the heat in tonight with temperatures only dropping to the low 70’s. There is a slight chance (30%) of a shower or thunderstorm in our extreme northeastern counties after midnight.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

Tomorrow it’ll be mostly cloudy, but that won’t stop our temperatures from climbing to around 90 in the afternoon. It’ll feel more like the mid 90’s when you factor in the humidity. Stay cool! There’s a risk of a few pop-up showers and storms during the heat of the day and then that chance diminishes around sunset. A better shot of rain arrives Monday afternoon as cold front approaches. Stay tuned, parts of the area are in a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms.