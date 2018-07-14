Talk about strength! Teams pull United Airlines plane to benefit Special Olympics Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The 9th annual United-CLE Plane Pull for Special Olympics Ohio was held at the I-X Center in Cleveland on Saturday.

Teams of 20 had the chance to try and pull a United Airlines plane twelve feet!

All proceeds from the event support efforts to provide year-round sports training and competition opportunities to 26,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Special Olympics Ohio says its mission is to give cntinued opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.