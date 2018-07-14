× Suspected impaired driver arrested after hitting motorcycle, killing one

DANBURY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A Lorain woman is dead after being thrown from the motorcycle she was riding on in a two-vehicle crash Saturday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells Fox 8 that Shelby Hufeld, 28, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan was in a private driveway when she failed to yield as she pulled out onto State Route 269 just before 4 p.m.

Her Jeep hit a motorcycle driven by Keith Tressel, 47, of Lorain. His passenger on the cycle was 45-year-old Kelly Tressel. Ms. Tressel was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr. Tressel had only minor injuries. Neither was wearing a helmet.

Troopers say that Hufeld had an 8-year-old passenger in her vehicle. Neither of them were injured.

Hufled was arrested and charged with failure to yield from a private driveway, operating a vehicle while impaired, child endangerment, possession of marijuana, and aggravated vehicular homicide.

She is currently in custody at the Ottawa County Jail.