Skeletal remains found buried at Cleveland home; 20-year-old man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police released more details Saturday morning about a body found on E 147th Street at around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Police said they received a call from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office regarding a body buried at a Cleveland address.

When officers responded to the scene, they located skeletal remains buried under mulch and debris.

The homicide unit and Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to investigate.

Members of the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office informed police they arrested Devontey Gaines Brown, 20, for felonious assault and domestic violence, with his mother being the victim.

Gaines Brown is said to live at the E 147th Street address.

The remains have not yet been positively identified.

