CLEVELAND — Channing Frye is reportedly coming back to Cleveland.

Shams Charania with Yahoo Sports tweeted that league sources confirm the free agent has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cavaliers, worth $2.4 million.

Free agent Channing Frye has agreed to a one-year, $2.4M deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 14, 2018

Back in February, the Cavs sent both Frye and Isaiah Thomas to LA in a trade with the Lakers.

Frye joined the Cavs in 2016 and was, of course, part of the NBA Championship team.

