Highway patrol cruiser struck by suspected drunk driver during traffic stop in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — An Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser was struck in Cleveland early Saturday morning.

The highway patrol says at 2:41 a.m., a trooper was conducting a traffic stop on East 55th Street near White Avenue.

A 2013 Chrysler 200 sedan approached the trooper from behind and struck the marked 2016 Dodge Charger patrol vehicle. The cruiser was in the right lane with its emergency lights activated.

The patrol vehicle then struck a 2013 Jeep Wrangler — the vehicle that was the subject of the original traffic stop.

The Chrysler traveled off the right side of the road after the impact and struck a light post.

Both the patrol vehicle and the Chrysler were badly damaged and towed from the scene.

According to the highway patrol, the trooper was at his trunk just moments before the impact, but was able to move to the side and avoid the crash. The trooper had two occupants in the rear seat of the cruiser; they were both wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. One of the passengers was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center; the other was taken to University Hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The 28-year-old driver of the Chrysler was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The highway patrol says during the investigation, it was discovered the driver of the Chrysler was impaired by alcohol. The crash remains under investigation.