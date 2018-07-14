Congrats to Yan Gomes! He is the Tribe’s 6th player going to the All-Star Game

Yan Gomes #10 of the Cleveland Indians rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on June 3, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND –  Yan Gomes got quite the surprise Saturday evening as he made his way to bat in the 9th inning as the Tribe took on the New York Yankees.

He was introduces as a “2018 all-star representing the American League.”

Gomes is replacing the injured Wilson Ramos, catcher for  the Tampa Bay Rays.

This means  that the  Indians will have 6 players representing the organization at the mid-summer classic in Washington DC on Tuesday.

The other Tribe all-stars are:

JOSE RAMIREZ, 3rd Baseman – Voted American League Starter
FRANCISCO LINDOR, Shortstop
MICHAEL BRANTLEY, Outfielder
COREY KLUBER, Starting Pitcher (who will  not play due  to an injury)
TREVOR BAUER, Starting Pitcher

This is the most players the Indians have had at the All-Star Game since 1999.

MLB’s All-Star Game will take place July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on FOX 8.

