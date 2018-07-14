× Congrats to Yan Gomes! He is the Tribe’s 6th player going to the All-Star Game

CLEVELAND – Yan Gomes got quite the surprise Saturday evening as he made his way to bat in the 9th inning as the Tribe took on the New York Yankees.

He was introduces as a “2018 all-star representing the American League.”

Gomes is replacing the injured Wilson Ramos, catcher for the Tampa Bay Rays.

This means that the Indians will have 6 players representing the organization at the mid-summer classic in Washington DC on Tuesday.

The other Tribe all-stars are:

JOSE RAMIREZ, 3rd Baseman – Voted American League Starter

FRANCISCO LINDOR, Shortstop

MICHAEL BRANTLEY, Outfielder

COREY KLUBER, Starting Pitcher (who will not play due to an injury)

TREVOR BAUER, Starting Pitcher

This is the most players the Indians have had at the All-Star Game since 1999.

MLB’s All-Star Game will take place July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on FOX 8.