Cloudy but still hot for Sunday

CLEVELAND - 92° Saturday marked the 10th day this year we’ve been 90°+! Clouds have moved in thanks to showers and thunderstorms north and west of us. Eventually they’ll get to us, just not tonight.

This evening remains muggy and warm. Clouds will keep the heat in tonight with temperatures only dropping to the low 70’s. There is a slight chance (30%) of a shower or thunderstorm in our extreme northeastern counties after midnight.

Tomorrow it’ll be mostly cloudy, but that won’t stop our temperatures from climbing to around 90 in the afternoon. It’ll feel more like the mid 90’s when you factor in the humidity. Stay cool! There’s a risk of a few pop-up showers and storms during the heat of the day and then that chance diminishes around sunset. A better shot of rain arrives Monday afternoon as cold front approaches. Stay tuned, parts of the area are in a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms.