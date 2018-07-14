× City of Shaker Heights warns people about ‘dangerous’ mudflats at Horseshoe Lake

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — The City of Shaker Heights is warning people about mudflats at Horseshoe Lake.

It’s cautioning residents not to walk on or play near them.

In a post on Facebook, the city said, “They are dangerous and you will sink into the mud, which could require a rescue operation. The mudflats are easily accessible from Horseshoe Lake Park and may be tempting to the curious and unaware.”

Signs are being posted around the lake to warn everyone.

The city said the mudflats were exposed after the city lowered the water level in the lake by three feet due to concerns by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources about the structural integrity of the dam.

