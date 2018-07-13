Weather: Warmer and humid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After a quiet and comfortable night…Our break from the heat and humidity will comes to a halt later today with temperatures returning to above-normal territory as the average temp for mid-July is ~83°.

Highs will range in the upper 80s-90° as we head into the weekend. It’s likely that we’ll add to our tally of nine 90°+ days so far this year!

There will be a slim risk of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm during the heat of the day. But in general, our skies will be more rain-free than anything until early next week.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: