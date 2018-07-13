Video: Suspect attempts carjacking at gunpoint in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is asking for the public's help identifying the suspects in an attempted carjacking.

It happened Friday at about 6:30 a.m. in a parking lot on West 150th Street near Interstate 71.

Crime Stoppers said a woman was getting out of a van when a car pulled up. A man got out of the front passenger seat with a gun and yelled, "Give me your keys!"

The victim screamed and ran away while the suspect got back in the car and fled.

Anyone with information is asking to contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 or online at 25crime.com