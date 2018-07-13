Suspect accused of dragging trooper during Youngstown traffic stop located

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -- An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was dragged nearly one mile after a driver took off during a traffic stop in Youngstown.

Authorities located the suspect, Jamel Robert Patton, 22, who faces a charge of assault on an officer.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the trooper initiated a traffic stop at 11:25 p.m. on Glenn Oak Drive in Youngstown.

The suspect fled the scene during the course of the stop, dragging the trooper about one mile. Another trooper began to follow the vehicle until the suspect stopped and the trooper was able to break free.

The trooper sustained non-life threatening injuries to his shoulder and back and was taken to the hospital.