Tail removed on cat injured by firecracker

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- A cat seriously injured after someone set off a firecracker inside her, had to have her tail surgically removed Friday.

Dr. Andrew Scherrer, who is taking care of the cat named Katy P., says the tail had to be amputated because it was not healing.

“There was a lot of damage to the tissue from the injury,” Dr. Scherrer said.

Officials at the Humane Society of Richland County said someone brought them the cat Monday and she was seriously injured and bleeding. She was rushed to Phillips Animal Hospital in Mansfield. Dr. Scherrer performed an emergency surgery to care for her injuries.

Dr. Scherrer says Katy P. is continuing to make improvements.

“She is amazing me every day,” Dr. Scherrer said.

Officials say the cat lived in the Pine Bridge apartment complex on E. Cook Rd. Several residents at the apartments said they often fed her and she was a very friendly cat.

The Humane Society of Richland County is investigating the case and asking anyone with information to call them as soon as possible.

Anyone wishing to donate to the cat’s medical expenses can call (419)-526-4212.

Donations can also be made through PayPal or at the shelter, which is located at 3025 Park Avenue West, Ontario, OH 44906.

