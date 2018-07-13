Strip club on Stormy Daniels’ 2nd Columbus appearance: ‘Absolutely no touching’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Porn actress Stormy Daniels has performed at an Ohio strip club a day after police arrested her at another club.

Daniels performed for about 20 minutes at Vanity Gentlemen’s Club in Columbus early Friday, baring her breasts but not physically interacting with any patrons. A host warned several times beforehand there would be “absolutely no touching.”

Just arrived at Vanity Gentlemen's Club in Columbus for my show tonight! #TEAMSTORMY — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) July 13, 2018

Patrons threw dollar bills on her as she performed.

Daniels was arrested Wednesday night and accused of illegally rubbing undercover police officers’ faces against her bare breasts during her strip club performance. Prosecutors later dropped the charges, saying they couldn’t be proved.

Daniels’ lawyer wants an investigation into the arrest. He says some of the officers had social media pages that appeared to be very much in favor of President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly denied having an affair with Daniels.

We appreciate Chief Kim Jacobs’s statement relating to the improper arrest. However, we demand a full and OPEN investigation into the conduct of the officers, including an examination of their social media accounts (some of which were mysteriously taken down earlier today)… — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Certain of these accounts appear to have been very pro-Trump. In the event it is discovered that my client was targeted & arrested because of our opposition to Mr. Trump, the resulting lawsuit & action will be swift and devastating. That is not a threat. It is a promise. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Columbus police say the officers’ motivations will be reviewed internally.

Statement from Chief Kim Jacobs in reference to this morning's media release:

Vice personnel are responsible for enforcing laws regulating alcohol sales,

after-hours clubs, massage parlors, human trafficking, nuisance properties

among other serious violations of law… pic.twitter.com/7fJFMuQATk — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) July 12, 2018

Two other dancers were arrested with Daniels. She tweeted that she planned to donate tips from Thursday night’s appearance to their legal fees.

Saddened to hear the other 2 dancers arrested with me last night did not have their charges dropped. All tips from my stage performance tonight at Sirens in Columbus will go towards their legal fees. Come support the working women of this city. #letussurvive — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) July 12, 2018