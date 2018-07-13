Area of Medina evacuated after gas line rupture

MEDINA, Ohio– The Medina Police Department is asking residents to avoid a portion of the city Friday afternoon.

The large gas line rupture in the area of South Court Street and Smith Road happened during construction in the street.

The area was evacuated two blocks in each direction and that took about 15 minutes to evacuate. Fire Capt. Steve Ingersol said the apartment building next door was a top priority.

The gas continued to leak as Columbus Gas assessed the situation, Ingersol said.

No one was injured.

Traffic is restricted and drivers should expect delays.

Check back for more information on this developing story.