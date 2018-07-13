Officer Josh Miktarian’s wife, daughter grateful for outpouring of support over past 10 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TWINSBURG, Ohio -- A special ceremony was held Friday evening in Twinsburg to remember Officer Josh Miktarian, who was killed in the line of duty 10 years ago after making a traffic stop.

His loss is still felt by the city he served.

Dozens gathered at the Officer Miktarian Memorial in front of the Twinsburg Police Department, lighting candles in memory of Josh.

In his memory, two flagpoles were permanently added to the memorial, one representing the fire department; the other representing the police department. The Twinsburg Police Association says the poles will be set at 45-degree angles from the center of the memorial, symbolic for Josh's badge 45.

Officer Miktarian's wife, Holly, talked to FOX 8 about how grateful she is for the support. "Thank you for the continued support. It's overwhelming. It's so appreciated by our family. We're a half hour away and we still feel it there. It just means so much to us; it really does, and helps us get through it."

Officer Miktarian's daughter, Thea, who was just a baby at the time of her father's death, was also at the ceremony. Both Holly and Thea say they have not felt alone since that tragic night.

Other officers on the department and that worked Josh's shift check in on them, celebrate birthdays with them and even go to school functions with them.

