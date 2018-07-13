‘A terrible case’: Man arrested in murder of girlfriend’s baby

CANTON, Ohio — A Canton man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend’s baby.

According to the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Justin Tyler Layne, 22, faces charges of murder and child endangering.

A warrant was issued for his arrest after an investigation into injuries suffered by the child were determined to be consistent with child abuse.

Layne was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Thursday at his mother’s home in the 5000 block of Aurora Street N.W. in Canton.

“This is a terrible case, the murder of an infant,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “Our Task Force moved quickly to make the arrest on this case and work for justice for the innocent victim.”