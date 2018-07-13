LeBron goes Hollywood: James dines with Al Pacino and Leonardo DiCaprio

LOS ANGELES– Now that LeBron James took his talents to Los Angeles, are we going to see more of him on the big screen?

James already has his own production company, appeared in the 2015 movie “Trainwreck” and is set to star in “Space Jam 2.”

On Wednesday, the kid from Akron met with two Oscar Award-winning actors: Al Pacino and Leonardo DiCaprio. TMZ got video of the group leaving Avra Beverly Hills Wednesday night.

LeBron’s longtime friend and business partner Maverick Carter was also at the dinner.

