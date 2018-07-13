× Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by family of man shot and killed by Euclid police

EUCLID, Ohio — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the family of a man who was shot and killed by Euclid police.

In March of 2017, police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle idling on the street. Luke Stewart was tased, then shot, after the 23-year-old pulled away with an officer still in the passenger seat.

A search of the vehicle found no weapons.

The officer was later cleared of wrongdoing.

On Friday, a judge called the shooting “reasonable.” But, the judge also blasted the Euclid Police Department for its “blasé approach” to excessive force training.

Stewart’s family will appeal.

