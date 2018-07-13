Jackson Township police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police in Jackson Township are searching for a 10-year-old girl who went missing from the Belden Village area.

According to a Facebook post, Gabriella Borell is 4′ to 4’3″ tall and weighs between 50 and 70 pounds. She has brown/blonde hair with blue eyes.

She was wearing a red Old Navy T-shirt with a flag, pink shorts and multi-colored tennis shoes.

Police have not released when or under what circumstances the girl went missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Jackson Township Police Department at 330-834-3960.