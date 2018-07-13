It’s National French Fry Day! Here is a list of freebies and deals to celebrate…

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mmm…it’s National French Fry Day!

The exact origin of the yummy snack isn’t clear — but the earliest known reference to French fried potatoes occurs in the English work, “Cookery for Maids of All Work” published in 1856.

Some believe the term French fries came not from France, but from Belgium during the first World War, after American soldiers tried the delicacy in the then-French speaking country.

To celebrate, restaurants are offering freebies and sweet deals for our favorite salty treat. Check out our list below.

**Offers are good only at participating locations. Check with your location first**

— BurgerFi: Get a free regular size fries when you mention National French Fry Day

— Burger King: Get two small orders of fries and two Original Chicken Sandwiches for $4.99 with a coupon from Burger King’s app.

— Dunkin’ Donuts: Donut Fries are $2 at participating restaurants

— Hardee’s: Get a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of a one-third pound Thickburger if you sign up for their email list.

–– McDonald’s: Get a medium fries with a $1 or more purchase by using a coupon on their app.

–Ore-Ida Fries: Get a free bag of frozen Golden Crinkles at participating retailers with a rebate offer on the Ibotta app.

— Rally’s: Get a coupon for a free large fries with any purchase by signing up for their email list.

— Wayback Burgers: Get bottomless fries when you buy a burger or a sandwich.