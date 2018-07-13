Highway patrol looking for driver involved in hit-skip crash in Medina County

HARRISVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Medina Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is trying to locate a vehicle that it says fled the scene of a crash on the evening of July 7.

The crash happened at 7:09 p.m. on US 224/US 42 eastbound in Harrisville Township/Lodi.

The highway patrol says the vehicle, described at the time as a dark blue or black four-door sedan, collided with a motorcycle then took off. The driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was spotted changing a tire on North Redfield Street in Lodi, according to a release from the highway patrol. Witnesses described the driver as a black male, about 20 years old, with a high-top fade haircut, slender build, about 6-ft tall, with tattoos on his chest and back. He was wearing blue gym shorts and did not have on a shirt or shoes. The vehicle was described as a dark blue 2007-2012 Nissan Altima with damage to the left front headlight, left front fender, left front wheel, and left rear quarter panel.

The vehicle may have a small spare tire on the left front.

If you have any information on the suspect or vehicle, you’re asked to please contact the Medina Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 330-725-4921.