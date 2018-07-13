Fox 8 Jukebox: Ohio Weather Band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Ohio Weather Band is an indie rock group based out of Akron. The band recently released a new 5 song EP. The Ohio Weather Band received a lot of attention last year after winning a contest to open for Bon Jovi at the Cleveland show. Click here to learn more about the Ohio Weather Band.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video