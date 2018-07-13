Fox 8 Jukebox: Ohio Weather Band

Posted 9:35 am, July 13, 2018, by , Updated at 09:34AM, July 13, 2018

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Ohio Weather Band  is an indie rock group based out of Akron. The band recently released a new 5 song EP.  The Ohio Weather Band received a lot of attention last year after winning a contest to open for Bon Jovi at the Cleveland show. Click here to learn more about the Ohio Weather Band.