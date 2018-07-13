FBI: Robbery suspect threatened Mantua bank with explosive

MANTUA, Ohio– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is asking for assistance to identify the man it says robbed a bank in Mantua.

The hold-up happened on June 30 at the Cortland Bank on state Route 44.

The FBI said a man placed a note on the counter, demanding money and threatening to kill everyone. He had what appeared to be a small explosive in a handbag, according to the FBI.

On Friday, investigators released two photos of the suspect, as well as a photo of his car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 216-522-1400 or the Mantua Police Department at 330-274-2251. Reward money is available. Tips can remain anonymous.