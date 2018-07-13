Dr. Marc explains how we can all help ‘OutRun’ ovarian cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- With all the advances made in cancer research in recent years, it's still hard to believe that doctors have no reliable way to screen for ovarian cancer. This means that most women diagnosed with the disease are in an advanced stage.

Heart surgeon Dr. Marc Gillinov, Chairman of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Cleveland Clinic, is helping spread awareness about ovarian cancer. Dr. Marc brought some colleagues with him to the Fox 8 studio to explain how you can 'OutRun' ovarian cancer and help with research and education about the disease.