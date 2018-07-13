× Corey Kluber to sit out All-Star Game following knee injection

CLEVELAND– Indians ace Corey Kluber will not play in the MLB All-Star Game, the team announced on Friday.

The two-time Cy Young winner received an injection in his right knee and will be inactive for the game on Tuesday.

Kluber will be out for seven days. The club said he will be ready for the second half of the season. His next scheduled start is July 23 after the All-Star Break.

Kluber didn’t pitch in the 2017 All-Star Game either, but he did make the trip to Miami.

Cleveland has four other All-Stars this year: Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley and Trevor Bauer.

You can watch the 2018 All-Star Game on FOX 8. Coverage starts Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

