Check out these precious pups at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter looking for forever homes

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — There are precious pups at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter in Valley View waiting for forever homes.

Check out these adorable animals:

Jake is a 2-year-old treeing walker coonhound male. The shelter says this sweetheart is a happy boy who looks forward to meeting his “new forevers.” As he waits for his new home, he is enjoying his play-group time and volunteers.

Spike is a 9-year-old sweetie and is simply looking for a place to enjoy some lounge time and take long walks, the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter says. Already in play groups, he likes to jump in the pool and pal around with his buddies. Spike is in kennel 18.

Dill is a 6-and-half-year-old boxer-mix male. This guy is an active and fun-loving dog who is enjoying his time with the shelter while waiting for that loving forever family to find him. He would love a daily walk for playtime along with snuggle time too!

The animal shelter, located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View, is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

The shelter would like you to keep this date in mind: August 15 at Lakewood’s Around the Corner Saloon — join the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter and Dunk for Dollars. “Take out your frustrations and help raise some money by dunking staff, volunteers and their friends all to support CCAS dogs. The festivities start around 5:30 p.m. and include raffle baskets, a 50/50 and limited edition CCAS gear.”

