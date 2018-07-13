Build-A-Bear bust: Here’s how those who missed out on ‘Pay Your Age’ sale can get a $15 voucher

Build-A-Bear is trying to make things right after its ‘Pay Your Age’ sale was so successful that it failed Thursday.

Anyone who wasn’t able to get a stuffed furry friend during the chain’s sale can get a $15 voucher — if they join the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club.

“Pay Your Age Day” was announced earlier this week. Customers were told that Thursday they could pay their current age for any make-your-own furry friend in all stores in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom.

In the Strongsville location alone, more than 2,500 people waited several hours for the deal. About an hour after the store opened, the lines were closed all over the country after a massive turnout.

Customers who were not able to get in line were offered a $15 voucher for a future visit. Now, customers who avoided the line or otherwise missed the sale can also get that same voucher.

Build-A-Bear posted a statement announcing the decision on its Facebook page:

“Our first-ever Pay Your Age Day event generated an overwhelming response resulting in long lines, extensive waits, and disappointed Guests. We understand that many Guests were turned away due to safety concerns created by the crowds when authorities in certain locations closed Build-A-Bear stores or we were forced to limit the line. Given these circumstances we were unable to serve all of our Guests for the event. In response, we distributed vouchers to Guests who were present in line to be redeemed for a future purchase and have now made vouchers available to all U.S. & Canadian Bonus Club members which must be screen shot or printed by logging into your account before midnight on 15 July. We encourage all of our valued Guests to visit our full statement at the following link and we’d like to reiterate our sincerest thanks for your passion and continued support.”

Children can still ‘pay their age’ as part of the new Count Your Candles birthday program. Youth under 14 can “pay their age” for the store’s Birthday Treat Bear during their birthday month.

