Asian Lantern Festival at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo features 200-foot dragon

CLEVELAND-- The Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo opens next week.

For five weeks, hundreds of lanterns in 40 displays, including a 200-foot-long dragon, will decorate the zoo.

“Asian Lantern Festival is a completely new way to experience the zoo and its animals and we couldn’t be more excited to bring this vibrant opportunity to our guests,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer. “This event is building on the success of our new Asian Highlands destination and our celebration of Asian culture at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.”

The festival runs Thursdays through Sundays from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., starting on July 19. There will be live performances like plate spinning, Chinese yo-yo and contortionists.

Tickets are available online for $14.50 for zoo members and $17.50 for non-members. They are $20.50 at the door.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets