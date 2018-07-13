× Akron man shot and killed sitting in car, two girls injured

AKRON- The Akron Police Department is searching for the suspect wanted for the shooting death of an Akron man.

Akron police said a man and two young girls were in a car around midnight Thursday on Concord Avenue when an unknown suspect began shooting.

The 32-year-old man was taken to Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The girls, ages 13 and 10, were transported to Akron Children’s Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our department.