10 years later: Remembering fallen Twinsburg Officer Josh Miktarian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TWINSBURG, Ohio -- Friday marks 10 years since Twinsburg Officer Josh Miktarian was killed in the line of duty.

Miktarian, who worked for the Twinsburg Police Department, was killed during a traffic stop on July 13, 2008.

Miktarian pulled Ashford Thompson over in the early morning hours for playing music too loud in his car. The situation escalated and Thompson pulled a gun, shooting Miktarian several times.

Family, Friends and co-workers gathered on Glenwood Drive at 2 a.m. Friday, the time and site where Miktarian lost his life.

They also paid their respects at the Officer Miktarian Memorial.

A ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. Friday at the memorial, located at the corner of Ravenna Road and Miktarian Parkway.

Read more here.