Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday's break from the heat and humidity will extend into today, with temperatures returning to a normal mid-July high of 83°. Our skies will be largely rain-free until early next week.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Our long range outlook (using mid June information) indicated this cool down well in advance. Look for more heat but it will be more transient with a sharper cool down around July 20th.