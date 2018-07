DOYLESTOWN, Ohio — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 92-year-old man.

Joe Blanar left his home near Doylestown at around 8 a.m. Thursday.

He was driving a silver Chevy Cruze with license plate: EGM2839.

The sheriff’s office says Blanar has memory problems and may be heading to Hartville, Ohio.

Please contact authorities if you see him or the vehicle.